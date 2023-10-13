Meghalaya Govt Provides Rs 1 Crore Assistance to Flood-Hit Sikkim

Meghalaya Government has provided a financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the people of flood-affected Sikkim.
This was announced by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma through platform X on Friday. The financial assistance has been provided from the Meghalaya Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Sikkim.
Taking to platform X, Sangma said, “In aid of the flood-affected victims of #Sikkim, ₹1 Crore was transferred through the Meghalaya Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Sikkim with prayers for our brothers and sisters of the state.”
A notice from the stet chief minister’s secretariat read, “An amount of Rs 1 crore only is hereby transferred from Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Government of Meghalaya A/C No. 38617186405, State Bank of India, Secretariat Branch to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Account No.100134029100037, IFSC Code -IBKL0108SIC, Government of Sikkim in support of the flood affected victims.”