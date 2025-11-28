Meghalaya HC Orders Stay on Demolition of Heritage Property Bidhan Bhavan

The Meghalaya High Court ordered a status quo on the proposed demolition of Bidhan Bhavan, also known as Roy Villa, a heritage property with historical significance.

Constructed before 1923 by Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who later became the Chief Minister of West Bengal, the villa once served as a summer retreat for his family. The property is currently functioning as the state Circuit House.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew and Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee directed that the matter be referred to the regular PIL bench of the Chief Justice. The court ordered that the status quo on the property be maintained until the next hearing.

The case arose from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed earlier this month, following a letter to Chief Justice Soumen Sen, highlighting the villa’s historical and architectural importance.

During the hearing, the state government filed a short affidavit, with the Advocate General stating that a more detailed submission would follow after examining records related to the property’s history and its conversion into a Circuit House.

Amicus Curiae S. Chakrawarty said he would submit his affidavit after reviewing the state’s detailed submission.

Also Read: Meghalaya Cabinet Reshuffle: Eight MLA’s Sworn in As New Minister