Meghalaya Cabinet Reshuffle: Eight MLA’s Sworn in As New Minister

In a major cabinet reshuffle, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday inducted eight new faces into his council of Ministers, hours after an equal number of ministers resigned from their posts.

Those sworn in at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan included NPP’s Timothy D. Shira, Brening A Sangma, Wailadmiki Shylla and Sosthenes Sohtun, BJP’s Sanbor Shullai, UDP’s Metbah Lyngdoh and Lahkmen Rymbui, along with HSPDP’s Methodious Dkhar. Governor C.H. Vijayashankar administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Ahead of the reshuffle, ministers Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon, Rakkam A. Sangma, Abu Taher Mondal (all NPP), Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla (UDP), Shakliar Warjri (HSPDP), and AL Hek (BJP) tendered their resignations.

Under constitutional provisions, Meghalaya, with its 60-member assembly, can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

The reshuffle has resulted in a complete overhaul of the cabinet portfolios. Among those who stepped down, Ampareen Lyngdoh handled agriculture and law, Ymbon held cooperation, and Rakkam A.

Sangma was in charge of education. Mondal managed power, Paul Lyngdoh oversaw tourism, Kyrmen Shylla held revenue and disaster management, Warjri handled sports, and Hek was in charge of animal husbandry.

The cabinet reshuffle is being seen as an attempt by CM Sangma to balance the interests of allies in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance ahead of upcoming political challenges.

