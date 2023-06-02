Meghalaya HC Pulls Up State Govt for Allowing Coal Export Without Seeking Origin

“The Central agencies suspected such activities and in the letters referred to in the previous order warned the state, including through the Union Minister of Finance. The state, not only did not take any steps, but actively concealed these letters from the court with a glib apology recorded above at paragraph 12 of its recent affidavit," the bench said.

The high court said that it will be open to the petitioner and the respondents to deal with the contents of the latest affidavit filed by the state. The next hearing of the case will be held on June 15.