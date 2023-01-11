Meghalaya: Massive Inferno in Mawbah Guts 5 Houses, 2 Children Missing

As many as five houses were gutted down in a massive fire that broke out in the Mawbah area of Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at around 7 pm.

According to reports, many cylinders exploded as a result of the blazing inferno.

On the other hand, two children have gone missing after the massive fire erupted.

The fire is suspected to have erupted due to a short circuit.

Meanwhile, the police and fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blazing fire.

Local MLA Mohendro Rapsang and UDP candidate Paul Lyngdoh visited the area.