North East

Meghalaya: Massive Inferno in Mawbah Guts 5 Houses, 2 Children Missing

Massive fire in Meghalaya's Mawbah
Pratidin Time

As many as five houses were gutted down in a massive fire that broke out in the Mawbah area of Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at around 7 pm.

According to reports, many cylinders exploded as a result of the blazing inferno.

On the other hand, two children have gone missing after the massive fire erupted.

The fire is suspected to have erupted due to a short circuit.

Meanwhile, the police and fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blazing fire.

Local MLA Mohendro Rapsang and UDP candidate Paul Lyngdoh visited the area.

Cylinder Explosion
inferno
Mohendro Rapsang
Paul Lyngdoh

