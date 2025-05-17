Kanika Hojai Booked in Umrangso Illegal Coal Mining Case

A case has been registered against Kanika Hojai in connection with illegal coal mining operations in Umrangso. The case, bearing number 08/2025, has been filed at the Umrangso Police Station.

Kanika Hojai is the wife of Debolal Garlosa, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

The allegations stem from a tragic incident that occurred on January 6, when nine labourers lost their lives in a hazardous illegal coal mine located in the Tin Kilo area of Umrangso. Following the incident, serious accusations were raised against Kanika Hojai regarding her alleged involvement or links to the illicit mining activity.

Authorities have initiated a formal investigation to uncover the extent of her role in the operations and whether any political influence was used to shield the illegal activity.

