Meghalaya: Sonapur Tunnel Blocked Again After Mudslide, Rescue Ops Underway

The Sonapur Tunnel in Meghalaya has been blocked once again after mudslides occurred as a result of continuous rainfall since Thursday night.
The entrance of the tunnel has been completely blocked on Friday morning. This has reportedly disrupted vehicular movement on the National Highway 6 connecting Silchar-Badarpur-Shillong.
As per sources, many vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the tunnel. Connectivity with neighboring states Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura have also been completely snapped following the blockage of the tunnel.
Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police along with the administration has started relentless rescue operations to clear the tunnel. However, there is certainty as to when the road will reopened for movement of vehicles and general public.