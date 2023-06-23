Meghalaya: Sonapur Tunnel Blocked Again After Landslide
Days after it was cleared for operation, the Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya has been rendered useless again after a landslide hit the area, reports emerged on Friday.
As per the reports, the Sonapur tunnel which connects Silchar to Guwahati and also Assam to several neighbouring states including Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura was blocked following the landslide.
The landslide was caused due to incessant rainfall over the region in the last few days. Meanwhile, vehicular movement has been restricted as a result of the landslide with many people left stranded.
According to information received, hundreds of vehicles are stuck and unable to move forward due to the landslide.
It may be noted that the Sonapur Tunnel along the National Highway 6 connecting Silchar with Shillong, which was blocked for several days due to continuous landslides triggered by incessant rainfall, had been completely cleared for the commuters on June 20.
The tunnel had been blocked for several days after continuous landslides were reported near the tunnel. As a result of the landslides, hundreds of vehicles commuting through the tunnel were stranded on the highway.
On Tuesday, after the continuous efforts made by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Meghalaya administration over the past few days, traffic movement through the tunnel had been resumed.
The blockage of the Sonapur Tunnel resulted in the snapping of communications with several northeastern states including Assam, Mizoram and Manipur.