Meghalaya: Sonapyrdi Tunnel Partially Cleared, Commuters Advised To Be Cautious

After a temporary halt, one-way traffic movement through the Sonapyrdi Tunnel in Meghalaya has now resumed as the way has been partially cleared.
However, recent mudslides at Dona and Tongseng villages have posed challenges to the smooth flow of traffic.
Authorities are actively engaged in clearing the affected areas, prioritizing the safety of commuters. In light of these circumstances, all drivers are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling along NH06.
Continuous landslides at the Sonapur tunnel have made it impossible for the resumption of transportation across it. On June 18, landslides caused blockage at the tunnel along national highway 6 which connects Silchar to Shillong.
Moreover, the important tunnel also connects parts of lower Assam to neighbouring states Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Landslides caused by incessant and heavy rains over the past few days meant all operations to clear the tunnel were rendered useless.