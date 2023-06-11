Meghalaya Traffic Police Urges Commuters To Drive Cautiously Near Sonapur Tunnel

Another landslide incident was reported at Sonapur in the state of Meghalaya on Saturday evening.
As per reports, the National Highway 6 got blocked for several hours due to the landslide incident at the Sonapur tunnel last evening, resulting to a severe traffic congestion.
Hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the NH 6, as claimed by the local sources.
Later in the night, Meghalaya Traffic Police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities jumped into action to facilitate movements of the stranded vehicles on the National Highway.
Though the vehicular movement was restored on the national highway today, there is a possibility of another landslide in Sonapur amidst onset of Monsoon in the Northeast region.
Meanwhile, the Meghalaya traffic police have advised drivers and motorists to drive carefully on National Highway 6 and abstain from overtaking.
Notably, there was a similar landslide incident reported in the same locality a week back.