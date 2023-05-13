Meghalaya: UDP Candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah Wins Sohiong Assembly Seat

United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah won the Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya, defeating his NPP nominee on Saturday.

Thabah defeated NPP’s Samlin Malngiang by over 3,400 votes, an election official said. With the win, UDP’s strength in the 60-member House increased to 12. The NPP has 28 MLAs.

Following the demise of former Meghalaya Home Minister and UDP candidate, HDR Lyngdoh’s death, the Sohiong Assembly constituency's polling scheduled on February 27 was postponed.

The counting exercise began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security. Over 91.8 percent of the over 34,000 voters exercised their franchise.