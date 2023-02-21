Meghalaya: Polling in Sohiong Constituency Postponed After Lyngdoh’s Demise

Following the demise of former Meghalaya Home Minister and United Democratic Party candidate for the upcoming election, HDR Lyngdoh’s death, the polling for Sohiong Assembly constituency scheduled on February 27 has been postponed.

Lyngdoh passed away on Monday after collapsing during a campaign event.

Polling will now be conducted in 59 out of 60 constituencies in the wake of the former home minister's demise.

FR Kharkongor, the chief electoral officer of Meghalaya said that the Election Commission will announce the poll date for Sohiong constituency later, stated a ANI report.

"Now the election will be held in 59 out of 60 constituencies on February 27," Kharkongor said.

The votes will be counted on March 2 along with those of Nagaland and Tripura.

Meanwhile, in a bid to help senior citizens and the differently abled exercise their franchise, the EC on February 15 introduced the facility of voting through the postal ballot.

As per the option exercised under Form 12 D, district teams were deployed to arrange home voting for senior citizens above 80 years of age and people with disabilities through postal ballots.

EC teams undertook arduous treks to reach the most far-flung areas of East Khasi Hills District to ensure no voter is left behind. Absentee voters cast their vote through postal ballots.