Meghalaya: Warning Issued as Water Level at Umiam Dam Reaches 3205.75 Feet

After the Royal Government of Bhutan, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya has alerted the public about the rising water level at Umiam Dam, which currently stands at 3205.75 feet as of July 14.
In the event of further increases, water may be released from the reservoir at any time, posing potential risks downstream.
The DC's office has issued a cautionary advisory, urging residents residing downstream of Umiam Dam to exercise extra vigilance and refrain from approaching rivers or streams to prevent any untoward incidents. The public has been strongly advised to avoid areas near streams, drains, and culverts. Furthermore, in the event of flooding, individuals are urged to stay away from electric poles or power lines to minimize the risk of electrocution.
The warning comes as a proactive measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the community amidst the potential threats associated with rising water levels. The DC's office emphasizes the importance of adhering to the advisory and taking necessary precautions to avoid any mishaps or accidents.
Residents residing in the downstream areas of Umiam Dam are urged to remain updated with the latest information from local authorities and follow any further instructions or warnings issued by the concerned authorities. By exercising caution and adhering to the safety guidelines, individuals can help mitigate risks and ensure their personal safety during this period of increased water levels.