17 Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills

The Meghalaya police have apprehended as many as 17 Bangladeshi nationals in the West Garo Hills district.
According to information received, the Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed by the police while they were on their way from Hallidayganj to Phulbari in West Garo Hills.
It may be noted that, this incident follows a similar one that occurred two days ago in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district when 12 Bangladeshis were apprehended in Hatsingimari.
Authorities are continuing their efforts to monitor and address illegal border crossings.