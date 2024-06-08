2 Meghalaya Miners Found Dead From Landslide-Hit Illegal Assam Coal Mine

The bodies of two Meghalaya coal miners out of three who were feared dead after an illegal mine collapse in Assam's Tinsukia were recovered on Saturday, the Ri Bhoi superintendent of police informed.
The bodies of two miners from Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi were found today. The police said that they are traveling with the family of the victims to take over the bodies.
"Ribhoi police is in touch with the family through the village headman and local leaders. Ambulance is being arranged and as per wishes of family we will move either tonight or tomorrow morning," said Ri Bhoi SP Jagpal Singh Dhanoa.
This comes after three coal workers were buried inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine following a landslide in Patkai Hills in Tinsukia's Ledo. The incident occurred in the Ledo’s Tikak Colliery area, situated between Bor Golai and Namdang on May 25.
According to sources, there were four coal workers at the mining site at the time of the incident. Three of them were engaged in coal excavation while one was responsible for transporting the coal outside. Unfortunately, the mining site was closed due to the landslide, trapping the three labourers inside.
An eyewitness recounted the harrowing scene as a worker, who was carrying coal outside, witnessed the tragic event unfold. Among the workers, one was identified as Dawa Sherpa from Bhojpur in Nepal, while the other two were from Meghalaya, known as John and Phinal.
Authorities, including the police and top officials of North Eastern Coalfields Coal India Limited, soon reached the spot to oversee the situation.