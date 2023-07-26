26 People Identified So Far in Tura Violence Case, Says Meghalaya DGP

The Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), Lajja Ram Bishnoi, shed light on the violent incident that occurred in Tura, stating that 26 individuals have been identified so far based on video footages. These identified persons were found to be actively inciting people and engaging in violence, encouraging the crowd to resort to stone pelting.
Bishnoi further disclosed that the perpetrators attempted to incite the crowd to breach the security of ministerial gate buildings, with intentions to harm the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, and his car. The evidence indicates a preplanned conspiracy, meticulously orchestrated in advance.
As of now, 19 out of the 26 identified individuals have been arrested, and their statements will be recorded during the investigation. Authorities are keen on determining any potential political affiliations or organizational ties held by the arrested individuals.
The investigation highlights that the arrested individuals were not associated with any education or NGOs, as confirmed by the NGOs themselves, refuting any membership claims by the suspects.