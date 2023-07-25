Meghalaya: 18 Arrested In Tura Violence Case

In a significant breakthrough, the police have made progress in the investigation into the attack on the Chief Minister's meeting with ACHIK leaders at the Commissioner of Divisions office in Dakopgre, Tura, on July 24. With 18 individuals in police custody, including two BJP Mahila Morcha women, the authorities are closing in on the culprits responsible for the violent incident.
Late Monday night, the police successfully apprehended two BJP Mahila Morcha leaders, Belina M Marak and Dilche Ch Marak, who were allegedly instigating the mob. As the crowd turned violent, the police acted swiftly to capture them.
Among those on the run are two Trinamool Congress leaders who were actively involved in encouraging the mob to become aggressive during the incident. One of the prime suspects has been identified as Salseng R Marak through video footage and eyewitness accounts at the scene.
Speaking on the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "The incident that took place today in Tura outside the CM Secretariat and Commissioner's office is indeed very unfortunate. We had discussed with one or two of the groups and NGOs who had concerns and had been fasting for the last many many days, and while discussions were going on, we had already agreed on finally meeting in Shillong and discussing this further different stakeholders because the concerns that they have are affecting many communities and affecting the overall state as a whole. Hence, these kinds of decisions require consultation. The NGOs who had these concerns were more or less satisfied. Only two or three organizations were in protest and fasting, the majority of them, almost 90 per cent were not fasting."
"While we discussed everything, after the discussions were almost over, we heard some agitation and some sloganeering from outside. I asked some people to go outside and talk to them and try to control the situation. But once the leaders of the NGOs had gone outside to talk to these people, they came in said that they had never seen these people here before for the last 14 days that they have been sitting here and fasting. Some of them even looked intoxicated. After that, they had to come inside and could not leave themselves. It seems these people who are there are not part of their organization. So we have full video recordings and details of all the people who have instigated the incident and as per law, necessary actions will be taken. It is pretty sad that while we took the initiative to speak to them and try to find a resolution to this, kind of unexpected situation. However, the police has controlled the situation," he said.
CM Sangma further added, "We had some incidents where because of some stone pelting, around five police personnel were seriously injured and a few others minor injuries also were there. From my side, I have decided that I will be giving Rs 50,000 to the injured personnel and all of their medical expenditure will be borne by the state. At the same time, as I said, we condemn the incident and this is not something that the Garo hills has experienced and whatever we have seen seems to be planned by some individuals. The NGOs who were in this have already said that they are not part of this and they are not aware of the individuals. As I said, we have recordings and the police will take action accordingly."
Here is a list of security personnel injured in the incident.
This is the list of arrests made in the matter.