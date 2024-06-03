27 Meghalaya Nurses Set To Begin Careers In Japan Following Language Training

Twenty-seven nurses from Meghalaya are preparing to begin their careers in Japan after completing Japanese language training. These nurses, who secured their positions at an Overseas Nursing Job Fair last year, will soon be deployed across various hospitals and care homes in Japan.
Under the "Skills Meghalaya" scheme, the Meghalaya Government, through the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), is sponsoring Rs 50,000 for each candidate. This initiative aims to support 300 nurses in the coming years.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed pride in the initiative, stating, "It is great to see nurses from the state move out and serve people overseas. We are sending them with blessings and hope to hear positive stories about them. I also urge others to come forward and take the opportunity not only to earn a livelihood overseas but also to enhance their knowledge and career."
The "Skills Meghalaya" initiative, organized by MSSDS and the Department of Health & Family Welfare, collaborates with various firms to provide language training and job placement opportunities. NAVIS, one of the training organizations, facilitated language training and cultural immersion in Bengaluru for the twenty-seven nurses, of which twenty-five cleared the N4 and N5 exams on their first attempt and received employment offers.
The release also noted that five nurses have already received their visas, with two of them traveling to Japan on May 27, 2024. The visas for the remaining nurses are currently being processed. Additionally, fourteen nurses have been placed in various institutes in Singapore through a different agency, with their training conducted by ten Japanese teachers at NAVIS.
The nurses' selection followed an Overseas Nursing Job Fair in August 2023, which saw over one thousand registrations from across the state. This initiative is part of a broader effort to provide employment opportunities for nurses and enhance their professional skills.
To facilitate the process, an MoU was signed with four firms, including NAVIS, on December 7, 2023, to provide language training and job placements in countries such as Japan, the UK, Singapore, and the UAE.