3 Assam Youths Charred to Death by Miscreants in Meghalaya

In a shocking incident, three youths from Assam were allegedly charred to death by unidentified miscreants in Meghalaya, reports said on Wednesday.
According to preliminary information, the three youths were burnt alive by the miscreants inside a vehicle at Wageasi in the East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
The deceased youths reportedly hailed from Assam's Goalpara district. As per sources, the youths had gone to Meghalaya on a Swift car on Tuesday.
The burnt bodies of the three youths were recovered in the dense jungles of Wageasi, sources informed. The police have been informed about the incident and they have launched an investigation into the incident.
Reportedly, two of the youths have been identified as Jamar Ali and Nur Mohammed, residents of Goalpara's Dolguma. However, the third youth has not been identified as of now.