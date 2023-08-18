3-Day Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2023 Kicks Off at Iconic ‘Dilli Haat’ in New Delhi

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma said, “This event marks a significant moment in our journey to showcase the essence of Meghalaya's culture, agriculture, and unity. The Meghalaya Pineapple Fest is more than just a celebration of our state's succulent produce; it's a platform to share the diversity of our culture, the innovation in our agriculture, and the unity that binds our people. Our pineapples are not merely fruits; they are a testament to the fertile land, dedicated farmers, and the rich legacy that Meghalaya carries. As we gather here in New Delhi, far from the rolling hills and serene landscapes of Meghalaya, we bring a piece of our home to share with the world. Let us cherish the moments of togetherness, embrace the culture, and savor the sweetness of Meghalaya, right here in the heart of New Delhi. I take pride in telling you all that with persistent effort the Government of Meghalaya and all stakeholders associated, the pineapples from Meghalaya are being sold across malls in Dubai, Kuwait and Sharjah. For enhanced production a mobile processing unit at Umdihar IVCS, in Umdihar Village (Ri Bhoi) has been set up. The Meghalaya pineapples are famous for their high-sugar content (brix value of 16-18) and low sourness. The pineapples in the State are mostly being cultivated without any use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, resulting in significantly lower heavy metal and pesticide residue in the fruit. These traits make them highly suitable for lucrative international and national markets. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for providing us with this platform to showcase our achievements and aspirations. I am also thankful to all our partners, performers, and participants who have come together to make this event a resounding success.”