Meghalaya Launches Ambitious Solar Mission to Achieve 200-300 MW Power Capacity

Under the stewardship of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Meghalaya is embarking on an ambitious solar mission with the aim of achieving an installed power capacity of 200-300 MW.
To achieve this transformative goal, the state government has committed to investing approximately Rs 100 crore annually over the next five years.
To incentivize widespread adoption of solar energy, the government is offering substantial subsidies, with large solar units standing to benefit from up to 70 percent subsidy, while smaller units will receive up to 50 percent subsidy. Furthermore, the mission seeks to facilitate access to financing by collaborating with banks, enabling individuals to secure up to 40 percent of the total cost for a solar unit.
The government envisions a brighter future for Meghalaya's energy landscape by embracing this solar mission. They aspire to see 30-40% of households equipped with solar units, ensuring independence from the conventional power grid and providing a reliable 8 to 9 hours of backup during load-shedding episodes.
In line with the mission's objectives, units with a capacity of 40 KVA will enjoy a 50 percent subsidy, while those exceeding 10 KVA will have the opportunity to participate in net metering. This arrangement empowers them to return surplus power to the grid, earning credits on their electricity bills.