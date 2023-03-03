5 National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries of Meghalaya

Baghmara Reserve Forest

The Baghmara Reserve Forest is a vast and diverse forest reserve situated in the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, India. Encompassing an area of around 61 square kilometers, this reserve is a natural treasure trove, abundant with a wide range of flora and fauna. The forest is home to an extensive variety of wildlife, including tigers, elephants, bears, and several species of primates. Visitors can also experience the unique culture of the Garo tribe, one of the largest ethnic groups in Meghalaya, which resides in the surrounding areas. Trekking, birdwatching, and wildlife spotting are some of the exciting activities that visitors can enjoy in this reserve. Photography enthusiasts will find the Baghmara Reserve Forest a perfect location for capturing stunning and breath-taking scenic views. The forest is a must-see destination for nature lovers and anyone who wants to explore the mesmerizing beauty and rich cultural heritage of Meghalaya.

Siju Bird Sanctuary

The exquisite Siju Bird Sanctuary, which is nestled in the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, India, is a haven for avian enthusiasts. Established in 1987, this protected area spans roughly 5 square kilometers and boasts a rich variety of birdlife. The sanctuary is known for its captivating landscape, including the scenic Simsang River that flows through it, providing a serene environment for the bird population to thrive. As well as being home to over 150 species of birds, the sanctuary also houses several rare and endangered species of animals. The birdwatching experience here is simply unforgettable, with the opportunity to spot a variety of stunning species including the rare oriental pied hornbill, grey peacock-pheasant, and the crimson sunbird. Siju Bird Sanctuary is a true gem for nature lovers, providing a unique and peaceful experience with the opportunity to encounter some of the most fascinating species of birds and animals in India.

Nokrek National Park

Nokrek National Park is a breathtaking natural wonderland located in the Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Established in 1986, it is known for its rich biodiversity and is home to a variety of rare and endangered species, such as the Red Panda, the Asian Elephant, and the elusive Hoolock Gibbon. Spread across an area of 47.48 square kilometers, it boasts dense forests, sparkling rivers, and rolling hills that create a picturesque landscape. Nokrek National Park is also revered for its cultural significance, as it is believed to be the abode of the Garo deity, Rongkrek. Visitors can explore the park's scenic hiking trails, witness the traditional Garo way of life in the nearby villages, and experience the park's unparalleled beauty. This unique national park is a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.