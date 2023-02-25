9 Best Foods of Meghalaya that You Must Try

When we talk of Indian cuisine, we often fail to account for dishes from India’s northeast. The dishes originating from the northeast are deeply rooted in the traditions and cultures of the seven states and are an important part of the rich, diverse, and varied food that is Indian cuisine. In this artcle, we have mentioned about the 9 Best dishes from Meghalaya that will leave your tastebuds craving more.
Jadoh is a popular rice dish that is native to the Khasi community and is typically made with rice, pork, and a variety of aromatic spices and herbs. To make Jadoh, rice is first cooked in pork stock, which gives it a rich and flavorful base. The pork is then cooked with a blend of spices like ginger, garlic, turmeric, and chili powder, and then added to the rice. The dish is typically garnished with chopped onions, coriander leaves, and sometimes grated coconut. Jadoh is a delicious and hearty dish that is a staple of Khasi cuisine. It is often enjoyed with pickles, chutneys, and other spicy accompaniments and is a must-try for anyone looking to explore the diverse culinary traditions of Northeast India.
Doh-Khlieh is a traditional pork salad that is known for its unique blend of flavors, which come from the use of a variety of aromatic herbs and spices. To make Doh-Khlieh, pork is first boiled and then marinated with a blend of spices like ginger, garlic, chili, and turmeric. The marinated pork is then mixed with onions, tomatoes, and a variety of aromatic herbs like coriander leaves, mint leaves, and curry leaves. The dish is typically garnished with chopped green chilies and served with rice. Doh-Khlieh is a flavorful and nutritious dish that is a staple of Khasi cuisine. It is a must-try for anyone interested in exploring the diverse culinary traditions of Northeast India.
Meghalayan cuisine is known for its fantastic rice dishes, especially the famous Pumaloi. It's a shorthand for "steamed rice powder." Khiew Ranei, a special pot, is used to prepare this dish. It's prepared with the optimal amount of water and cooked over a medium flame. Pumaloi rice is a specialty of the state of Meghalaya and is traditionally prepared and served at festive events.
Doh-Neiiong is a traditional pork curry dish made with the star ingredient, which is, black sesame seeds. The dish is known for its rich and hearty flavor, which comes from the use of a variety of aromatic herbs and spices along with the main ingredient. It is one of the primary dishes of the Khasi community. The dish is typically served with rice and garnished with fresh coriander leaves.
Tungrymbai is a nutritious and flavorful food that is a staple of Meghalayan cuisine. It is a must-try for anyone interested in exploring the diverse culinary traditions of Northeast India. It is a traditional fermented food from Meghalaya, a state in northeast India. It is made from a mixture of fermented soybeans, local herbs and spices, and a special type of tree bark. To make Tungrymbai, the soybeans are first boiled and then mixed with the bark and a variety of herbs and spices. The mixture is then left to ferment for several days until it becomes a thick, pungent paste. The paste can be used as a condiment or added to a variety of dishes, like stews, curries, and soups.
Pudoh is a delicious and nutritious dish that is a staple of Khasi cuisine. It is often enjoyed during special occasions and festivals and is a must-try for anyone interested in exploring the diverse culinary traditions of Northeast India. It is a traditional rice cake from the Khasi community of Meghalaya, a state in northeast India. The dish is known for its unique texture and flavor, which come from the use of a variety of indigenous herbs and spices. Little pieces of pork are added to the mixture to infuse it with more flavor. The dish is typically served with a variety of accompaniments, like chutneys, meat, or vegetables.
Pukhlein is powdered rice sweetened with jaggery, another dish made from powdered rice. Together, the jaggery and rice flour are fried in the pan until they form a dark and thick paste. Crispy rice, cooked to a golden brown, is a popular accompaniment to a wide range of meat dishes and a nice change of pace from the spicier fare typical of Meghalaya.
Sakin Gata, made from white rice, is a sweet specialty of Meghalayan cooking. For this sweet dish, sticky rice is soaked in water for a full night before being combined with sugar. Banana leaves are used to make a multilayered stack in a special cooking pot, with the rice mixture and roasted sesame seeds alternating between the layers.
Kyat (fermented rice beer) is a popular and tasty alcoholic beverage that is brewed from fermented rice. It's added to water and boiled before being topped with seasonal herbs and spices. Kyat is a symbol of Meghalayan hospitality, and you won't be able to leave any bar, restaurant, or home without having at least one.