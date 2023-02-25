9 Best Foods of Meghalaya that You Must Try

1. Jadoh

Jadoh is a popular rice dish that is native to the Khasi community and is typically made with rice, pork, and a variety of aromatic spices and herbs. To make Jadoh, rice is first cooked in pork stock, which gives it a rich and flavorful base. The pork is then cooked with a blend of spices like ginger, garlic, turmeric, and chili powder, and then added to the rice. The dish is typically garnished with chopped onions, coriander leaves, and sometimes grated coconut. Jadoh is a delicious and hearty dish that is a staple of Khasi cuisine. It is often enjoyed with pickles, chutneys, and other spicy accompaniments and is a must-try for anyone looking to explore the diverse culinary traditions of Northeast India.

2. Doh-Khlieh

Doh-Khlieh is a traditional pork salad that is known for its unique blend of flavors, which come from the use of a variety of aromatic herbs and spices. To make Doh-Khlieh, pork is first boiled and then marinated with a blend of spices like ginger, garlic, chili, and turmeric. The marinated pork is then mixed with onions, tomatoes, and a variety of aromatic herbs like coriander leaves, mint leaves, and curry leaves. The dish is typically garnished with chopped green chilies and served with rice. Doh-Khlieh is a flavorful and nutritious dish that is a staple of Khasi cuisine. It is a must-try for anyone interested in exploring the diverse culinary traditions of Northeast India.

3. Pumaloi

Meghalayan cuisine is known for its fantastic rice dishes, especially the famous Pumaloi. It's a shorthand for "steamed rice powder." Khiew Ranei, a special pot, is used to prepare this dish. It's prepared with the optimal amount of water and cooked over a medium flame. Pumaloi rice is a specialty of the state of Meghalaya and is traditionally prepared and served at festive events.

4. Doh-Neiiong

Doh-Neiiong is a traditional pork curry dish made with the star ingredient, which is, black sesame seeds. The dish is known for its rich and hearty flavor, which comes from the use of a variety of aromatic herbs and spices along with the main ingredient. It is one of the primary dishes of the Khasi community. The dish is typically served with rice and garnished with fresh coriander leaves.