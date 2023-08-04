5 Stolen Bikes Worth Rs 5.2 Lakh Recovered in Meghalaya

A determined joint operation conducted by the Meghalaya Police and a Border Security Force (BSF) team in East Jaintia Hills culminated in the successful recovery of five stolen bikes valued at a total of Rs 5.2 lakh.
The operation, which involved continuous pursuit, exemplifies the unwavering dedication of the Meghalaya Police to ensure the safety of the streets and curb criminal activities.
Sharing this significant achievement, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) L R Bishnoi took to Twitter to convey the news. He lauded the efforts of the police force and emphasized their steadfast commitment to maintaining security and law and order in the state.
The collaborative action by the Meghalaya Police and BSF demonstrates the effectiveness of joint efforts in curbing crime and apprehending culprits. The recovery of the stolen bikes showcases the determination of law enforcement agencies to create a safer environment for the citizens of Meghalaya.
As investigations continue and the hunt for the culprits remains active, this operation serves as a reminder of the proactive approach of the police in combatting criminal activities and ensuring the well-being of the community.