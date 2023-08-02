50-Year Wait Ends, Meghalaya To Get Its First State University in Shillong

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya revealed today that the state is finally set to establish its State University, marking a significant milestone after a 50-year wait. Expressing his acknowledgment of the long overdue initiative, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of meeting public expectations while making steady progress.
"It's been a long time coming, but we have now initiated the establishment of the State University," stated the Chief Minister. He acknowledged that there were high expectations surrounding this development, as the need for a State University had long been felt.
The Chief Minister clarified that the State University's initial campus or office will be located in Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya. This strategic decision aims to centralize and streamline the administrative processes for the newly established institution.
However, the Chief Minister also highlighted that, at this point, the state is not planning to set up another university at the state level. He cited several factors, including financial implications, as well as the need to assess the successful establishment and functioning of the current State University before considering additional educational institutions.
"We need to carefully analyze the financial impact and various other factors before moving forward with another university," said the Chief Minister. He emphasized the importance of stabilizing and ensuring the successful functioning of the first State University before contemplating further expansion.
The Chief Minister emphasized a phased approach to the state's higher education development. He stated that the immediate focus is on establishing the current State University and subsequently setting up campuses in different parts of the state wherever deemed necessary.
"Let us first stabilize the first State University, see how it progresses, and set up additional campuses across the state where required. Once we have successfully achieved this, we can then consider the second phase," he explained.
The announcement of the State University's establishment brings hope for improved higher education opportunities and access for the people of Meghalaya. As the state proceeds with this significant educational initiative, stakeholders are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on the academic landscape and the state's overall development.