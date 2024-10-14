80 Fall Ill From Snacking During Football Match In Meghalaya
At least 80 individuals fell ill after snacking on chana mixture during a football match at Chenanggre Stadium in A'dokgre, North Garo Hills, Meghalaya.
The affected attendees were promptly transported to A'dokgre Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment, with six individuals requiring additional care at hospitals in Guwahati and Goalpara due to the seriousness of their conditions.
Fortunately, the latest updates from the medical department indicate that all affected individuals are now out of danger. In response to the incident, food samples have been sent to a laboratory in Shillong for testing, and the district administration is awaiting both the inquiry report and lab results to determine the necessary next steps.
The North Garo Hills district administration has initiated an investigation into the incident, aiming to ensure accountability and prevent similar occurrences in the future.
Last month, over a hundred people turned ill from food poisoning after consuming prasad at an event in Assam’s Gogamukh. The incident occurred during a religious event at the Bordoi Sutiakari Namghar, where a large number of devotees had gathered to partake in the sacred offerings.
Several individuals who consumed the prasad seriously fell ill soon after. They also experienced severe symptoms, including diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and some even lost consciousness.
Following the incident, a medical team from Gogamukh arrived at the Namghar and provided treatment to the affected individuals on the spot.