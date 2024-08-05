ADG BSF (Eastern Command) Visits Meghalaya to Review Border Security

The Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command, Ravi Gandhi, visited Meghalaya to assess and review border security operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border.
On August 3, 2024, ADG Gandhi visited the East Khasi Hills bordering areas, focusing on operational and technical challenges faced by BSF personnel. He commended the professionalism and dynamism of the BSF in managing the Indo-Bangladesh border, despite the region's challenging terrain and extended monsoon season. Despite continuous rainfall for seven months, the BSF personnel have continued to perform their duties with dedication.
On August 4, 2024, ADG Gandhi chaired a joint meeting in Garo Hills with civil administration and police officials, including the DIG Police, DC, and SP of Tura, along with BSF officers. The meeting aimed to enhance mutual trust and synergy between the BSF and the local police. The ADG also inspected the electronic surveillance grid deployed to strengthen border control and emphasized the importance of utilizing the latest surveillance equipment for effective border management.
During his visit, ADG Gandhi reviewed ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities, infiltration, and smuggling along the border. He highlighted the peace-loving nature of the local population, noting that they do not support infiltrators who pose a burden on the economy. He expressed his determination to prevent infiltration and provided clear instructions and advice to BSF personnel to remain vigilant.
ADG Gandhi appreciated the efforts of field commanders and BSF personnel in tackling infiltration and trans-border crimes, despite the challenging climatic conditions and difficult terrain of Meghalaya. He reaffirmed the BSF's commitment to maintaining the integrity and security of India's borders.