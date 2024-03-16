ADG BSF Reviews Security Measures Along Meghalaya Border, Meets State Officials

Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command in Kolkata, conducted a comprehensive review of security measures during his two-day visit to BSF Frontier Meghalaya from March 15 to March 16, 2024.
The visit primarily aimed at assessing the current security scenario and discussing various operational and administrative aspects of border management.
Upon arrival, the IG briefed the ADG on the prevailing security situation along the Indo-Bangladesh International border of Meghalaya Frontier, highlighting the challenges faced and the measures undertaken to address them.
On March 15, accompanied by IG BSF Meghalaya, Gandhi visited the Sector Headquarters Tura to evaluate administrative aspects and operational preparedness. He addressed officers and jawans during a Sainik Sammelan, stressing the significance of mental and physical wellness for personnel serving in the force.
Subsequently, the ADG paid courtesy calls to various dignitaries, including the Governor of Meghalaya Paghu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan, D.P. Wahlang, Chief Secretary of the Government of Meghalaya, and Dr. L.R. Bishnoi, DGP Meghalaya.
On March 16, Gandhi inspected the under-construction Composite Hospital Mawpat, underscoring the importance of healthcare facilities for BSF personnel. Later, accompanied by IG BSF Meghalaya, he visited the bordering areas of BOP Dawki, Pyrdwah, and Lyngkhat, interacting with field commanders and troops stationed there.
During his interactions, the ADG commended the efforts and dedication of BSF personnel in safeguarding the international border of Meghalaya. The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the BSF's commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of the border region.