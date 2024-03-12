BSF Foils Smuggling Attempt, Seizes Clothing and Health Supplements Worth 14 Lakhs

Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya has intercepted a smuggling attempt along the international border, seizing a significant haul of clothing items and health supplements. The operation, conducted by vigilant troops of the 172nd Battalion, thwarted an illegal smuggling bid estimated at over 14 lakh rupees.
On March 11, 2024, acting on precise intelligence, BSF personnel successfully intercepted the consignment near the international border in the East Jaintia Hills district. The seized items, which were intended for smuggling into Bangladesh, were found concealed in a jungle area.
Following the interception, the confiscated goods were handed over to the local customs office for further investigation and appropriate action. This operation underscores the BSF's unwavering commitment to securing the nation's borders and combating illegal activities along the international frontier.