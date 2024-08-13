Amit Shah, Conrad Sangma Discuss Border Security Amid Bangladesh Crisis

Speaking about the meeting, CM Sangma said that he along with the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya held a review meeting with Amit Shah to assess the security situation along the international border amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

He said, "In the review meeting, we briefed the Home Minister that there was good work that was going on by the BSF and the Army and very strict monitoring is being done currently by these two forces. At the same time, Meghalaya police also is on high alert."