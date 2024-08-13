Amit Shah, Conrad Sangma Discuss Border Security Amid Bangladesh Crisis

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the overall situation at the international border area amid the political unrest in Bangladesh.
Conrad Sangma highlighted that the state police are on high alert, and a night curfew has been enforced along the international border to enhance security measures.
Taking to platform ‘X’ on Monday, CM Sangma said, “HHM @AmitShah ji today reviewed the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and its implications for the North East. The concerns and apprehensions of our people were raised during the meeting. GoI is committed to keeping our borders safe and appeals to all to maintain peace & harmony.”
Speaking about the meeting, CM Sangma said that he along with the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya held a review meeting with Amit Shah to assess the security situation along the international border amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.
He said, "In the review meeting, we briefed the Home Minister that there was good work that was going on by the BSF and the Army and very strict monitoring is being done currently by these two forces. At the same time, Meghalaya police also is on high alert."
“We also informed him that we have put a night curfew all along the international border to further strengthen the overall security. We reiterated to the HM that we should not allow this point in time any individuals to cross the border as the matter is very, very sensitive,” he added.
He stressed to the Home Minister the importance of preventing any unauthorized border crossings due to the sensitive nature of the situation. The Home Minister assured that the Government of India is committed to securing the border and would not permit any crossings.
Additionally, Sangma requested additional manpower to bolster border security, and the Home Minister agreed to review the situation and take appropriate action.