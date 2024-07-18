Amid Protests in Bangladesh, CM Conrad Ensures Safety of Meghalaya Students

The ongoing protests in Bangladesh have prompted the Meghalaya government to collaborate closely with the Bangladesh High Commission and Indian High Commission to ensure the safety of students.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on Thursday that 161 Indian students, including 63 from Meghalaya, have been successfully evacuated.
"To support students returning from Bangladesh, the Meghalaya government has established a dedicated team. Nodal Officer Mr. Hiwot Rymbai (+91 96157 16153) and Assistant Nodal Officer Mr. Thomas (+91 84150 60802) are available to assist," said CM Sangma in a tweet on his 'X' handle.
Additionally, a helpline has been set up at 1800 345 3644. Students from Nepal (95) and Bhutan (7) have also been safely evacuated to Meghalaya amid the clashes in Bangladesh, the Meghalaya Chief Minister informed.
Meanwhile, a day of intense nationwide protests in Bangladesh has resulted in the deaths of four individuals amid violent clashes between students and police. The protests, sparked by demands for quota reform and fueled by recent crackdowns on student activists, have led to a complete shutdown of major cities and significant disruptions across the country.
The nationwide 'complete shutdown' has paralyzed daily life, affecting transportation and public services. Major highways, including Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Barishal, and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar, remain blocked by protesters, exacerbating the impact on intercity travel and commerce.
In Dhaka, clashes between police and students in Uttara resulted in two fatalities. The victims, students from Northern University, were brought to Bangladesh Medical College, Uttara Branch, where they were pronounced dead. Emergency Nurse Supervisor Shahida Begum reported a large number of injured individuals still awaiting treatment.
In Badda, violence involving police and private university students claimed the life of Dulal Matbor, a Hiace driver who was caught in the conflict. He was rushed to Farazy Hospital, where he was declared dead. Deputy General Manager Rubel Hossain noted that between 200-300 individuals have been treated at the hospital.
In Savar, a student from the Military Institute of Science and Technology was killed after climbing onto a police APC van and being shot with pellets. Enam Medical College and Hospital confirmed his death, according to Duty Manager Yousuf Ali.
Amidst the turmoil, a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) helicopter was deployed to rescue police officers stranded inside Canadian International University in Badda. The officers had become trapped while pursuing protesters. RAB sources confirmed that the helicopter was used solely for rescue operations and not for direct intervention.