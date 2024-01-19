Amit Shah Inaugurates Cyber Security Operations Centre at Assam Rifles HQ In Shillong

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Cyber Security Operations Centre at the Assam Rifles Headquarters in Laitkor, Shillong on Thursday. The inauguration took place in the presence of Lt Gen P C Nair, Director General of Assam Rifles.
Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is making significant strides towards digitalization. Emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring a secure internet environment for every citizen, Shah underscored the priority given to the prevention of cyber crimes by the Modi administration.
The newly inaugurated Cyber Security Operations Centre aims to enhance the Force's cyber security capabilities. It will conduct real-time monitoring of the network, address external threats, and prevent cyber violations within the Assam Rifles Wide Area Network (ARWAN).
Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and data monitoring devices, the center will provide 24/7 services and is the first of its kind among Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
Acknowledging the escalating cyber threats in the current era, Shah stressed the importance of safeguarding networks from malicious intruders, hacking, and other cyber incursions. The infrastructure of the center allows for the integration and management of various aspects related to operations.
Amit Shah commended the Assam Rifles for their concerted efforts in ensuring seamless and secure digital services within the Force.