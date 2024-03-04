Arrest of HNLC Cadre Exposes Extortion Scare in Shillong | Explained

Following the arrest of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) cadre Storgy Lyngdoh last Friday, the East Khasi Hills Police claimed in their most recent statement that they had received information that one HNLC cadre had served demand notes to extort money for the HNLC, causing widespread scare and fear psychosis among several Shillong businessmen.
"As per inputs he might have succeeded in scaring and threatening individuals to submit to the illegal extorting demands. It was further ascertained that he was residing in Mawlynrei, Khliehshnong, Shillong. In pursuant to the information, the East Khasi Hills Police managed to arrest Storgy Lyngdoh from Mawlynrei in the early morning of March 2, 2024. During his arrest, one Bangladeshi SIM card was also recovered from him," the statement reads.
Storgy Lyngdoh is an active member of the HNLC with a close link to the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the HNLC. He was also the PSO of A. Hazarika alias Manbhalang Jyrwa, the previous Vice Chairman of HNLC.
In this connection, an FIR has been registered at Rynjah PS for further investigation into the matter. As per the records of Meghalaya Police, he is involved in many criminal cases and was evading the due process of law.