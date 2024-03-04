Arrest of HNLC Cadre Exposes Extortion Scare in Shillong | Explained

"As per inputs he might have succeeded in scaring and threatening individuals to submit to the illegal extorting demands. It was further ascertained that he was residing in Mawlynrei, Khliehshnong, Shillong. In pursuant to the information, the East Khasi Hills Police managed to arrest Storgy Lyngdoh from Mawlynrei in the early morning of March 2, 2024. During his arrest, one Bangladeshi SIM card was also recovered from him," the statement reads.