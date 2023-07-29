Arrests Related To Recent Violence in Tura Were Based on Concrete Evidence: CM

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated on Friday that the arrests made in with the recent Tura violence were done exclusively on the basis of actual evidence.
Addressing the media, the Chief Minister Sangma said, "The evidence is clear as video recordings of the events are available. The actions taken were based on these crucial footages."
During the media interaction, when questioned about the alleged involvement of political parties in the riots, Sangma stated that a detailed report on the motive behind the violence would only be available after a thorough inquiry.
He elaborated, "The inquiry will provide a clear picture of the situation. However, whatever happened was unprecedented. As a Chief Minister, my intent is to resolve issues, work for the welfare of the people, and undertake developmental projects. While there may be individuals who harbor ill feelings, such acts of violence cannot be justified."
Sangma further emphasized the importance of upholding the law, stating, "It is wrong for anybody to think that they can take the law into their own hands and evade accountability."