West Garo Hills Admin Relaxes Night Curfew in Meghalaya’s Tura

The district administration of the West Garo Hills on Thursday relaxed night restrictions in entire Tura town after no reports of anti-social elements were found that could jeopardize the peace and tranquility in the locality for the last couple of days.
In a notification, the district magistrate Jagdish Chelani, West Garo Hills said that it has been brought to his notice that the situation in and around Tura town is stable and normal, there has been no report of anti-social elements which could endanger the peace in the locality, thus, the situation can now be declared normal and stable.
The order came into effect from today onwards starting from 5 am.
Further, as per the order, the Border Security Force (BSF) armed forces that were requisitioned to be present in Tura have also been withdrawn with immediate effect, the notification stated.
Earlier last Monday, talks between Chief Minister Conrak K Sangma and ACHIK took an unpleasant and violent turn in Tura. An unruly mob began pelting stones at the police, resulting in injuries to several police personnel during the incident.
Following the incident, the police were forced to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse the uncontrollable mob.
The administration later imposed Night curfew in the entire Tura town under section 144 of the CrPC until further orders.