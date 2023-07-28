Meghalaya

West Garo Hills Admin Relaxes Night Curfew in Meghalaya’s Tura

In a notification, the district magistrate Jagdish Chelani, West Garo Hills said that it has been brought to his notice that the situation in and around Tura town is stable and normal, there has been no report of anti-social elements which could endanger the peace in the locality, thus, the situation can now be declared normal and stable.