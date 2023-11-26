Assam Rifles’ 3rd Edition of Half Marathon Held in Shillong’s Laitkor

The third edition of the Half Marathon organized by Assam Rifles was held at the Headquarters of Directorate General Assam Rifles in Shillong’s Laitkor on Sunday to promote the “Fit India Movement”.
The run was open for both men and women aged above 18 years which displayed the spirit of unity in diversity and promoted National Unity.
Conducted against the backdrop of the scenic and majestic hills of East Khasi Hills District at Laitkor, the event was a major success as it witnessed the massive and enthusiastic participation of serving personnel and families of Assam Rifles, 101 Area, Eastern Air Command, CRPF, CISF, SSB and Meghalaya Police.
Adding a cutting edge to the competition, seasoned cross-country runners from all over the country took part in the physical and virtual mode in the Mega event and presented a challenge to the runners of the Armed Forces and CAPFs.
The run was divided into two categories of 21 kms and 10 kms each having its own age groups. A total of 747 people participated in 21 kms of the half Marathon, 694 in the 10 kms run, in both physical and virtual mode.
Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauchan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and appreciated the enthusiasm and spirit of the participants and the spectators. He handed over the prizes to the winners of 21 Km category.
The runners of 21 Km category in the various age groups included 290 in 18 to 30,199 in 30 to 40, 123 in 40 to 50 and 135 in over 50 years category.
Under the 30 years category, Mr Emphius Nongrum was the winner in 21 Km run and Mrs Bandasharai Marwei was the winner in Female category. In 10 Km run Mr Iohborlang Nongspung was the winner in males and Mrs Marqueenless Ramsiej was the winner in Female category.
The fervour and spirit of the Marathon was boosted further with the participation of ladies in all categories.
The Assam Rifles popularly known as the ‘Sentinels of the North East’ has committed itself towards peace and development of the North East. It has carried out numerous activities promoting “Fit India Movement” in the past. This not only brings cohesiveness in the region but also plays a pivotal role towards Nation Building and Unity, thereby making it a “Force that Binds the North East”.
Assam Rifles also thanked the sponsors of the event to include SBI Bank, HDFC, YES Bank, IDFC First Bank, and the event organizers Adventure & You.