Assam Rifles’ 3rd Edition of Half Marathon Held in Shillong’s Laitkor

The runners of 21 Km category in the various age groups included 290 in 18 to 30,199 in 30 to 40, 123 in 40 to 50 and 135 in over 50 years category.

Under the 30 years category, Mr Emphius Nongrum was the winner in 21 Km run and Mrs Bandasharai Marwei was the winner in Female category. In 10 Km run Mr Iohborlang Nongspung was the winner in males and Mrs Marqueenless Ramsiej was the winner in Female category.