Assam Rifles Holds 2024 Inspector General's Conference in Shillong

The Assam Rifles held its 2024 Inspector General's Conference on November 6 and 7 at the Directorate General Assam Rifles Headquarters in Laitkor, Shillong.
Chaired by Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, the conference focused on strategic planning for future operations and enhancements.
The event was attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and senior Staff Officers. Lt Gen Lakhera commended the personnel of Assam Rifles for their exceptional professionalism and performance, especially in challenging conditions. He stressed the importance of securing the Indo-Myanmar border and highlighted the necessity of being prepared for potential future security challenges.
A significant aspect of the conference was the discussion on boosting the combat capability and operational readiness of the force. This included deliberations on a roadmap for acquiring new-generation weapon systems and modern military equipment. The aim is to ensure that Assam Rifles remains equipped to handle emerging threats effectively.
Emphasis was also placed on enhancing training programs and developing the skills of soldiers to improve overall operational efficiency. The sharing of best practices among units was encouraged to foster better coordination and performance.
Lt Gen Lakhera praised the efforts of Formation and Unit Commanders for maintaining peace and stability within their areas of operation. He urged them to remain vigilant, given the dynamic and often volatile conditions under which they work.
The Inspector General’s Conference 2024 served as a crucial platform for commanders to discuss key issues related to combat readiness, operational strategy, administrative management, and human resources.
The conference concluded with a collective commitment from all attendees to uphold high standards of operational excellence and continue striving for excellence across all domains.