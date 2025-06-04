Assam Woman Killed in Ri-Bhoi Road Accident on Way to Guwahati

A tragic road traffic accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at around 4:44 AM on NH-06 at Shangbangla in Ri-Bhoi district, Meghalaya. A Hyundai Alcazar (AS01EV9578) travelling from Shillong towards Guwahati crashed into a stationary truck while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

The SUV was being driven by Md Ismail Hoque Choudhury (33), a resident of Haripur, Sipajhar, Darrang district, Assam. He was accompanied by five passengers:

Anayatul Watus (39), Guwahati Gayatri Borah (25), Mangaldai Pragya Dihingia (29), Sonari, Charaideo Meriganka Borah (26), Golaghat Namrita Borah (25), Bachapathar, Golaghat

The vehicle suffered major damage in the collision. Tragically, Namrita Borah, who was seated near the left middle door, sustained severe head injuries. She was rushed to Civil Hospital, Nongpoh, by a public vehicle but was declared brought dead upon arrival.

The Meghalaya police have launched an investigation into the incident. The unidentified truck involved was reportedly parked stationary at the accident site on the highway.

