Meghalaya Battered by Heavy Rains; Over 1,200 People Affected, 6 Killed

Meghalaya is reeling under the impact of squally winds accompanied by extremely heavy rainfall. According to preliminary data released by the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) on June 1, the extreme weather affected over 1,221 people across 86 villages, resulting in six human fatalities.

Advertisment

The adverse conditions caused huge damage across 10 districts — namely East Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, South Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills, South West Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills, and West Khasi Hills. A total of 37 houses were reported damaged, while 6 people sustained injuries.

In the Ri Bhoi district, landslides were reported in Umskun village under Umling block and in the Umjari-Umtrai area. These incidents led to road blockages and infrastructure damage. The Public Works Department (PWD), Nongpoh Division, has taken immediate action by instructing contractors to clear the landslides and implement temporary measures such as plasiding to retain damaged pavements.

While no animal casualties were reported, crop damage was recorded over 0.202 hectares of land. The state authorities continue to monitor the situation and carry out necessary relief and restoration work.

ALSO READ: Missing Indore Man Found Dead in Meghalaya; Wife Remains Untraceable