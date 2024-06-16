Rainfall Triggers Landslide in Meghalaya, Vehicles Stranded on NH-6

Massive landslides that occurred following relentless rainfall has snapped vehicular traffic on the National Highway-6 connecting Guwahati to Silchar, reports said on Sunday.
According to reports, several landslides have been triggered by incessant rains in Meghalaya's Lumsulum and Ratacherra areas. As a result, transportation has been completely snapped on the national highway.
On the other hand, hundreds of passenger and goods vehicles were seen stranded on the roads following the landslide. As the natural disaster severed crucial road connections, drivers and passengers found themselves in a precarious situation, unable to proceed with their journeys.
Local authorities have been mobilized to assess the damage and begin efforts to clear the debris.
Meanwhile, efforts are underway to restore normalcy and reopen the highway as quickly as possible, ensuring the safety and welfare of those affected by this unforeseen event.