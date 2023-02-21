Top Historical Places & Monuments in Meghalaya You Should Explore

Megalithic Bridge on the Um-Nyankanah

The Um-Nyankanah River is crossed by this enormous stone pillar-supported megalithic bridge. Local lore claims that the Jaintia Kings gave the order to construct this bridge during the Middle Ages. They built a number of these megalithic bridges over a period of 100 years to facilitate trade between their capital cities and to give their armies a means of communication and movement. This stone bridge is one of the historical sites in Meghalaya that history buffs and heritage enthusiasts must see.

Nartiang Monoliths

The Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, India, is home to a group of ancient megaliths known as the Nartiang Monoliths. The Jaintia people, who lived in the area between the 16th and 19th centuries, are credited with erecting the monoliths as part of their religious and cultural traditions. The monoliths are carved out of red sandstone and adorned with detailed carvings and designs, many of which feature mythical or legendary figures from Jaintia folklore. The Nartiang Monoliths, located in India, is a cultural and historical landmark that draws tourists from all over the world as they are among the largest and best-preserved megaliths in the country.

Kiang Nongbah Monument

The Kiang Nongbah Monument in Shillong, Meghalaya, India, honors Kiang Nongbah, a revolutionary and reformer who in the 19th century led a peasant uprising in the Khasi Hills against British colonial rule. Located in the middle of Shillong, the monument was designed to resemble a traditional Khasi monolith and serves as a powerful symbol of the Khasi people's fight for freedom and autonomy. People from all over the world, both native and foreign, flock to the monument to pay their respects to Kiang Nongbah and gain insight into the rich culture and history of the Khasi people.

Megalithic Bridge Known as Thul-Um-Wi, Between Jowai and Jarain

Thul-Um-Wi is another impressive megalithic stone bridge. It consists of three enormous slabs spanning the width of the river "Thul-Um-Wi." Local legend has it that the Jaintia king ordered the Megalithic bridge to be built so that his empire's cities could continue trading with one another.

Stone Memorial of U-Maw Thodur-Briew, Nartiang

This monument honors the local U-Maw Thodur-Briew people and is one of Meghalaya's most well-known landmarks. Megalithic structures can take the form of menhirs (vertical stones), dolmens (horizontal stones), or cairns, with the former two typically being the largest. Menhirs are typically erected in groups of three, four, five, or seven, with the tallest standing alone in the middle of the row at a height of about 9 meters. At times, a capstone resembling a head or head is placed atop menhirs.

Stone Memorial of U-Mawthoh-Dur, Bhoi Area

These are located in the East Khasi Hills, in the Bhoi area. The Khasi tribes of Meghalaya erected many monoliths and megaliths as per their traditions to commemorate their heroes and tribe. One such enormous monolithic stone memorial erected by Meghalaya's indigenous groups is the U-Mawthoh-Dur Stone Memorial.

David Scott’s Monument, Cherrapunji

David Scott’s monument is located in Cherrapunji. During the time of the colonial era, David Scott worked for the East India Company. Sincere and committed to his job, he gave it his all every day. Soon after, he was sent to the North-East Frontier of Bengal as an agent of the Governor-General. He passed away on August 20, 1831. The memorials were built in Saitsohpen to remember David Scott. Upon one of the monument's pillars is a dedication from the British Raj. The David Scott Memorial Trail is a favorite among hikers.

Megalithic Bridge on Um-Kumbeh River

They are located near Syndai in the Jaintia hills. Built using colossal stone slabs, this megalithic bridge across the Um-Kumbeh River is said to be constructed by Mar Phalangki and U Luh Lyngskor Lamare as per the local tradition. It was supposedly built by order of the Jaintia king when he shifted his capital to Nartiang in order to carry out trade between the new capital and his old capital of Sutnga. The stones used are dated to be from the 18th century CE.