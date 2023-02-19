BJP Will Ensure Central Schemes Benefit People of Meghalaya: Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing an election rally in poll-bound Meghalaya stated that central welfare schemes benefited only a few people in the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed four public meetings at Mahendraganj, Rongjeng, Mendipathar and Kharkutta in the state’s Garo Hills on Saturday.

Speaking at the rally, CM Sarma said that Meghalaya could “experience the same pace of development as Assam” under a BJP-led government.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Only the BJP can ensure that all benefits reach the people of Meghalaya. Benefits of important schemes like PM Awas Yojna had benefited very few families in the state as compared to Assam.”

Listing the welfare schemes undertaken by his government in Assam, the chief minister said that the BJP would extend similar benefits in Meghalaya if the party is voted to power.

CM Sarma further said, "The BJP promised to give jobs to 1 lakh youths in Assam last year. Already 50,000 people have been given appointments, and the remaining will get appointments by May this year.”

He also stated that the youths of Meghalaya are reeling under the burden of unemployment and that BJP can ensure sustainable development in the state that will create employment opportunities.

Notably, assembly elections in Meghalaya will be held on February 27. BJP national president JP Nadda released the party's poll manifesto for the elections on February 15.