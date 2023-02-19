India Beat Australia In 2nd Test To Take 2-0 Series Lead

India inflicted the second successive defeat on Australia on Sunday to lead the Test series 2-0. Coming into the game after a dominant win in the first Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India continued their good run to claim another win.

Riding on Usman Khawaja’s 81 and Peter Handscomb’s 72, Australia posted 263 runs on the board in the first innings. In reply, India could only manage to score 262 runs in the first innings helped by Axar Patel’s top score of 74 runs.

With a one-run lead, Australia came in to bat in the second innings when it seemed that India’s inability to take a lead in the first innings would come back to haunt them. However, a poor batting performance on the part of Australia combined with Ravindra Jadeja enjoying the form of his life with the ball ensured India the Aussies sent packing on a paltry score of 113 runs in the second innings.