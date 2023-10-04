Bodies Of Two Missing Youths Found In Meghalaya Forest

The bodies of two youths, who recently went missing, were found in a forest in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district.
The two youths have been identified as 18-year-old Phibankyntiew Sun (girl) and 20-year-old Walambok Kurbah (boy).
According to reports, the bodies of the youths were recovered from a forest at Traw Saitkhlieh region in the district.
It is learned that the duo had gone from their homes on September 20. They were last seen at their home in Marbisu village at Mawphlang sub-division.
While Phibankyntiew Sun’s body was recovered on Tuesday (October 03), the body of Walambok Kurbah was recovered the following day.
The cause of their deaths is yet to be established. More details awaited.