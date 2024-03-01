Border Security Force Celebrates 58th Raising Day with Week-long Event

Commemorating its 58th Raising Day on March 1, 2024, the 1st Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) held a week-long event to highlight its illustrious past and outstanding services.
Founded on March 1, 1966, at Tekenpur as the 1st Battalion of the BSF, this extraordinary force has made a lasting impression by its exceptional service, especially in the 1971 war on the Western front with Pakistan.
The week-long celebration started at the border with civic action programs in Bagli and Mahadev villages under South West Garo Hills District.
The battalion organized a football tournament for boys and girls, awarding winners with medals and trophies. Additionally, two medical camps were held in Bagli and Mahadev, providing free check-ups for residents in the border area, showcasing the battalion's commitment to the community.
Diversifying the events, a weapon exhibition was organized at the Dhanakgre campus, Tura, showcasing the battalion's prowess in weaponry and equipment. To further commemorate the 58th anniversary, a blood donation camp was organized, wherein 58 blood units were donated with doctors' assistance from the Civil Hospital, Tura.
The Raising Day finale featured a Bada Khana with cultural performances like Bihu and Bhangra dances and folk music. Officers, Subordinate Officers, and Jawans actively participated. Arun Lal Bhagat, Offg DIG Sector HQ Tura, was the chief guest, and Sunil Shekhawat, Comdt 1st Bn BSF, extended a warm welcome and best wishes to all BSF personnel.