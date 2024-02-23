BSF and Meghalaya Police Seize Illegal Sugar and Betel Nuts Worth Rs 20 Lakhs

In a significant joint operation conducted on February 22, 2024, the vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, successfully seized a huge quantity of sugar and betel nuts valued at over Rs 20 lakhs.
The illegal consignment was seized along the International border of South Garo Hills, where it was meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh.
Acting on specific information, troops from the 200 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya, in a joint operation with Meghalaya Police, seized Indian sugar and dry betel nuts.
These Sugar and betel nuts were found stockpiled in an abandoned house near the Rongra bordering area of South Garo Hills. The seized goods have been handed over to PS - Rongra for further necessary action.
The successful seizure of this significant consignment underscores the effectiveness of joint operations in maintaining border security and preserving the nation's economic interests.