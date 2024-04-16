Bridge Collapse Near Dimapara in Meghalaya Sparks Concern

In a concerning development, a significant bridge collapsed near Dimapara in Meghalaya, India, on Tuesday. The incident has drawn attention due to the involvement of two overloaded trucks transporting sugar on a route notorious for bypassing checkpoints.
The collapsed bridge, spanning 60 meters, is situated on the state highway linking West Garo Hills with South Garo Hills. Despite heavy vehicle restrictions, the collapse occurred as two overloaded trucks attempted to cross simultaneously, resulting in the bridge's structural failure. The presence of spilled cargo and the selection of this particular route suggest the possibility of illicit activities, possibly smuggling.
According to reports, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of trucks transporting sugar towards the bordering districts of South Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills, particularly during nighttime. These trucks are suspected of being destined for Bangladesh, raising further concerns about the extent of illegal operations in the region.
The concerned authorities are likely to investigate the incident thoroughly, focusing on enforcement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future and to curb any potential smuggling activities along the route.