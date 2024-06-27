Brutal Assault On Meghalaya Woman Sparks Outrage, Swift Action

A shocking incident in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, a video of which went viral, has drawn stark reactions. The video showed a woman being brutally assaulted by four men who accused her of having an extramarital affair. After the video was widely circulated on social media, it prompted immediate action from authorities resulting in five arrests.
The assault took place in the Lower Teksagre area of the Dadenggre region. In the viral footage, a man is seen repeatedly striking the woman with a stick while others join in, kicking and hitting her as she lies helpless on the ground. The victim was also forcefully dragged by her hair, and eyewitnesses, including women, elderly men, and children, stood by without intervening.
The attackers justified their actions by accusing the woman of infidelity. The horrifying video has led to the arrest of five individuals, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law.
The Meghalaya Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment, chaired by Santa Mary Shylla, has taken serious note of the incident. Shylla has demanded a report from the police and instructed the Superintendents of Police in all 12 districts of Meghalaya to stay vigilant and take immediate action against any crimes committed against women.