BSF and BGB Conclude Border Coordination Conference in Shillong

The Inspectors General BSF (Border Security Force)– Region Commanders BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) level Border Co-ordination Conference, held from July 1 to 4, 2024, concluded with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document in Shillong, Meghalaya. The 13-member Indian delegation was led by Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IG BSF, Tripura Frontier, while the 13-member BGB delegation was headed by Md Shazedur Rahman, BGBM, Additional Director General, Region Commander, Chattogram.
During the conference, various issues of bilateral interest were discussed at length to enhance understanding and cooperation between both Border Guarding Forces. Special emphasis was placed on insurgent activities, trans-border crimes such as smuggling of psychotropic drugs and narcotic substances, border violations, and pending infrastructural and developmental works, along with a common Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).
The heads of both delegations re-emphasized their commitment to jointly evolving viable solutions to various bilateral issues, aiming to create an environment of peace and tranquillity along the international boundary. They highlighted the importance of resolving issues amicably and strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust, and cooperation.
Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IG BSF, Tripura Frontier, underscored the sincere commitment of both Border Guarding Forces to maintaining peace and harmony along the international boundary and reinforcing the existing cordial relations.
Md Shazedur Rahman, BGBM, Additional Director General, Region Commander, Chattogram, expressed his gratitude to the Indian delegation for their participation and valuable contributions, which led to a successful conclusion with agreements on various aspects.
The conference marks a continuation of the 'Confidence Building Measures' between the Border Guarding Forces of India and Bangladesh, reflecting their ever-growing friendly relationship. The previous Border Co-ordination Conference was held in Chattogram, Bangladesh, in September 2023. Over the years, BSF and BGB have not only strengthened their bond of friendship but also acquired new dimensions in mutual trust and cooperation through meaningful dialogues at various command levels.