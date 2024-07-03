India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT Commences in Meghalaya

The 16th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT began today at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya. Scheduled to run from July 3 to 16, 2024, the exercise aims to enhance the joint military capabilities of both nations in counter-insurgency operations under a United Nations mandate.
The Indian contingent, comprising 45 personnel, is represented by a battalion of SIKKIM SCOUTS along with personnel from other arms and services. The Mongolian contingent is represented by personnel from the 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion of the Mongolian Army. The last edition of Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT was held in Mongolia in July 2023.
The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mr. Dambajavyn Ganbold, Ambassador of Mongolia to India, and Major General Prasanna Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area of the Indian Army.
The primary aim of the exercise is to enhance the ability of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in a semi-urban and mountainous terrain. Key tactical drills during the exercise include:
Response to a terrorist action
Establishment of a joint command post
Establishment of an intelligence and surveillance centre
Securing of a helipad/landing site
Small team insertion and extraction
Special heliborne operations
Cordon and search operations
Employment of drones and counter-drone systems
Major General Gyanbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mongolia, and Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding 33 Corps of the Indian Army, are scheduled to attend the closing ceremony on July 16, 2024.
Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting joint operations. It will also facilitate the development of interoperability, camaraderie, and enhance the level of defense cooperation, further strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.